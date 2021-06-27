Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,414.29 ($31.54).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,415 ($31.55) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,329.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,118 ($27.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). In the last three months, insiders sold 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

