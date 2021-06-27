Burcon NutraScience (BU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BU opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$402.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3,760.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$5.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.