BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.60.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.