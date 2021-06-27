Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

