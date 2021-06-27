CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Roth Capital

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CAMP stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CalAmp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

