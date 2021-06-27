California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

CWT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 1,899,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.10.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

