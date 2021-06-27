Canaccord Genuity Increases Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$37.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of DRUNF opened at $21.18 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

