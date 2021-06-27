Canada Goose’s (GOOS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$53.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.48. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$29.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

