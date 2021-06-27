Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Up 2.1%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) shares shot up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €50.90 ($59.88) and last traded at €50.56 ($59.48). 48,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.51 ($58.25).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cancom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.86 ($72.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.31.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

