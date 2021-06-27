Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,703 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 10,238.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,858,000 after buying an additional 196,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $2,657,423.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,272,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,985,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,273,938 shares of company stock valued at $62,951,858 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

