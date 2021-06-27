Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 794 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $140.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

