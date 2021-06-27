Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 20,828 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA opened at $20.34 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

