Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $331,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 140,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 260,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 78,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

