Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $371,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $73,695,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $3,229,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

