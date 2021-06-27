Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.