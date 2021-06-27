Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 59,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,642 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

