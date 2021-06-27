Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,127.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 40,653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

