Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,281.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,323.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

