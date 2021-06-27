Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 99,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,352.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $763.98 and a 52 week high of $1,385.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,299.32.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

