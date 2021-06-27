Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 23,175 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,175 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

