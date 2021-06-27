Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 96,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,034,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

SWK stock opened at $204.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.26 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.