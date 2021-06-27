Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSPR shares. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 1,466,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $361.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.71. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

