CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CBFV remained flat at $$22.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 580,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CB Financial Services by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

