CBDAO (BREE) Market Cap Hits $119,200.28

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $119,200.28 and approximately $85,320.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CBDAO has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00587842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037257 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.