CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,362 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $911,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.