Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.74 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $94.74 million and $624,742.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00583724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037089 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.