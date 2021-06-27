Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1,706.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,524 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up 1.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.17% of Change Healthcare worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

