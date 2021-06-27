ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Raised to $39.00 at Cowen

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price increased by Cowen from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CHPT opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $49.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $1,260,189. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

