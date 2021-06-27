Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $370.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

