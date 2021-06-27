Charles Wake Acquires 1,100 Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) insider Charles Wake purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 4,545 ($59.38) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,263.95. The company has a market capitalization of £636.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68. North Atlantic Smaller Companies has a 12 month low of GBX 2,670 ($34.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,610 ($60.23).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

