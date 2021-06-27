Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

In other Charter Hall Long WALE REIT news, insider Ceinwen Kirk-Lennox 6,996 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. Also, insider Peeyush Gupta 18,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

