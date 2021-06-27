Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

