Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 46.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.03.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.31 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein acquired 2,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,742,071.49.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

