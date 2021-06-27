Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $593.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.