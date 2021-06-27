Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.76

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 29980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $849.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

