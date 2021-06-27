Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,428 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $162.29 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

