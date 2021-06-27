Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $106,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

CHD traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,208. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

