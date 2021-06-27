CI Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

