CIBC Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.93.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

