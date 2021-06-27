CIBC Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.