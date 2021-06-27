Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $378.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $379.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

