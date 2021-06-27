CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $188.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $805.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

CIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:CIR opened at $32.89 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

