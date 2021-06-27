Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.03 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.