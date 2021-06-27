Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

GNRC opened at $396.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 1 year low of $113.23 and a 1 year high of $409.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

