Citigroup Inc. Buys 45,379 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 1,081.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Silvergate Capital worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 2.64. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

