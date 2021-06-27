Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

