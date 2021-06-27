Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 366.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 318,051 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EQT by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.03 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

