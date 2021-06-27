Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Raised by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

NYSE C traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 26,727,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084,396. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.