Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

NYSE C traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $71.55. 26,727,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

