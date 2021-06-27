Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $106.08 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.68.

